Democrats move to impeach Hegseth over military and security concerns

A political confrontation in Washington is sharpening around the leadership of the Pentagon, with lawmakers questioning both wartime decisions and internal conduct. The dispute has quickly moved beyond criticism into a formal constitutional challenge. At its core are disagreements over how far executive authority should extend in military matters, and how closely those decisions are being monitored by Congress.

A messaging incident has become one of the key elements cited by critics. According to The Guardian, lawmakers highlighted a 2025 case in which military planning discussions were conducted via the Signal app.

The situation drew scrutiny after a journalist was mistakenly added to a group chat discussing a planned strike. US media outlets reported that senior officials, including Pete Hegseth, were part of the exchange, raising concerns about how sensitive information was handled.

For some lawmakers, this episode is not just about a single error. They argue it points to lapses in judgment at the highest levels. These concerns form a central pillar of the impeachment case now being advanced.

While separate from combat operations, the incident has been framed as evidence of broader weaknesses in safeguarding national security information.

Overseas actions examined

Military operations abroad are also under intense review. The British newspaper indicates that some actions linked to Iran may have been carried out without explicit congressional authorization.

Particular attention has focused on a March strike. According to the New York Times, an attack on a school resulted in at least 175 deaths, including children.

At the same time, US operations in the Caribbean targeting suspected drug trafficking vessels have raised further questions. Individuals on those boats were labeled “narco-terrorists” by the military, though critics dispute whether that justified the use of lethal force.

Lawmakers have presented these cases together, arguing they illustrate a pattern of decisions that may have bypassed safeguards intended to limit civilian harm and ensure accountability.

Impeachment divides Washington

Democratic lawmakers, including Yassamin Ansari, have introduced articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” writes The Guardian.

The resolution also references claims that information was withheld from Congress and that dissent within the military was discouraged.

Ansari said: “Pete Hegseth did not follow his oath to the US constitution.” She added that he “committed a war crime in Iran with the attack on a school that killed over 160 children,” and called for accountability. She further stated: “Pete Hegseth has been committing crimes and violating his oath.”

The Pentagon has rejected the accusations. Spokesperson Kingsley Wilson said: “This is just another charade in an attempt to distract the American people from the major successes we have had here at the Department of War,” according to Axios.

Although impeachment of a cabinet-level official is rare, its success depends on congressional support. With Republicans holding majorities, the effort is unlikely to pass, but it highlights a widening divide over war powers, accountability and the limits of executive decision-making.

Sources: The Guardian, New York Times, Axios