Even some far-right voices in America picked up the thread.

When a prominent figure dies suddenly after a high-stakes overseas trip, rumors often fill the void of information.

A recent passing in Washington has triggered exactly that kind of speculation, forcing officials to set the record straight.

Sudden loss

According to Daily Express, Senator Lindsey Graham passed away unexpectedly on July 11 at the age of 71. He had returned from a diplomatic visit to Kyiv just one day prior.

His office quickly issued a statement describing a rapid decline. A spokesperson noted that the veteran lawmaker died following a “quick and sudden illness.”

That specific timeline immediately sparked wild theories online. After all, he had just met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before flying home.

Kremlin conspiracy

Igor Eidman, a Russian sociologist and opposition writer, quickly suggested foul play. He claimed Moscow might have assassinated him.

According to Eidman, the Kremlin possessed a clear motive because Graham constantly pushed for military aid to Ukraine. But the sociologist did not provide any forensic or medical evidence to back up his claim.

Even some far-right voices in America picked up the thread. US News reported that political commentator Nick Fuentes mentioned on his podcast that Russian involvement was “not totally outside of the realm of possibility,” though he suspected a heart attack.

Medical reality

Despite the internet rumors, medical experts have pointed to a natural cause. A preliminary examination revealed a severe internal issue.

Officials reported that Graham likely suffered an aortic dissection, which is a tear in the inner wall of the aorta. This fatal condition was directly linked to the hardening of his arteries.

Final confirmation will take time. Authorities plan to announce the official cause of death once microscopic and toxicological testing finishes.

Close ties

President Donald Trump shared his grief over losing a close political ally, ordering flags across the United States to fly at half-staff.

Trump said Graham was “like a member of the family. It’s tough.” He noted that they spoke on Saturday night, recalling that the senator “sounded a little bit tired, but perfect.”

The empty Senate seat will stay in the family. Darline Graham Nordone, whom the senator raised after their parents died, will be sworn in to finish his term.

She spoke about their deep bond during his 2016 presidential run. “He’s kind of like a brother, a father, and a mother rolled into one,” Nordone said, adding, “I’ve always looked up to Lindsey.”

Sources: Daily Express