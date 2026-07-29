Russian chief of drone company shot three times outside his home

The gunman managed to flee the scene.

Andrey Cherezov, head of a Russian UAV company known as the Russian Laboratory of Air Transport, returned home late at night to find a killer waiting in the dark near his apartment door.

Before the executive could react or reach safety, the gunman fired three shots at point-blank range.

The attacker vanished immediately. Hearing the sudden gunfire from inside her flat, Cherezov’s wife rushed out and discovered her husband lying in the hallway, covered in blood.

News outlet Astra and Telegram channel 112 reported the incident on July 29. Emergency medical crews quickly rushed Cherezov to a local hospital, where doctors listed his condition as critical.

Russia’s regional Investigative Committee announced that detectives have formally opened a criminal investigation into attempted murder.

Deep in development

Cherezov serves as director and sole owner of the Russian Laboratory of Air Transport. Corporate registry records show he set up the Tula firm in 2022. Its main work centers on scientific research and technological development.

The firm specializes in unmanned aerial vehicle design. That field has become critical to modern military strategy.

Despite starting with just 20,000 rubles in initial capital, the enterprise grew fast. Official records show the company earned 110 million rubles in revenue during 2023, or roughly $1.43 million.

Net profit reached nearly 6.7 million rubles. That comes out to approximately $87,100.

Pattern of attacks

According to United24 Media, the shooting comes amid an expanding series of violent attacks aimed at high-profile Russian military figures and defense insiders. Shortly before the Tula ambush, a car bomb exploded in southern Moscow.

The violent blast killed Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov at the scene. Sarvarov had built a long combat career, participating in conflicts across the North Caucasus before serving in Syria between 2015 and 2016.

Russia’s Investigative Committee later confirmed his death following the explosion. His killing demonstrates how vulnerable key military and technological personnel remain, even deep inside heavily guarded urban centers.