Donald Trump under fire after appearing to doze off during Lindsey Graham’s funeral

Trump’s funeral appearance sparks outrage after sleepy-looking photos emerge.

Donald Trump is facing fresh scrutiny after photographs from the funeral of longtime ally Lindsey Graham appeared to show the president struggling to keep his eyes open during the memorial service at Washington National Cathedral.

The ceremony brought together senior political figures from the United States and abroad to honor the late senator, who died earlier this month from heart complications shortly after returning from a trip to Ukraine.

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National leaders gathered to honor longtime senator

Trump attended the service alongside Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet members, lawmakers and foreign leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. First Lady Melania Trump was not present.

During his eulogy, Trump paid tribute to Graham’s decades in public life and praised his commitment to politics.

“He died doing the work he was born to do; he was truly a great politician.”

Graham had long been one of the Republican Party’s most recognizable figures and remained a close political ally and golfing companion of Trump despite periods of public disagreement earlier in their relationship.

Trump recalled famous feud

Rather than focusing solely on Graham’s political achievements, Trump also reflected on some of the lighter moments they shared over the years.

He reminded the audience of a time when Graham publicly criticized him on television, prompting Trump to reveal the senator’s personal phone number during a campaign rally.

“I remember the number (202) 228-0292 if anybody wants to give it a shot.”

The remark drew laughter from those attending the service as Trump looked back on the episode as part of their long friendship.

Story from the Middle East

Trump also shared another anecdote involving one of Graham’s overseas trips.

Recalling Graham’s meeting with former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Trump said the senator had expected something far grander than what he actually found.

“I expected something out of the Arabian Nights. This looks more like a Winnebago.”

While the president’s remarks mixed humor with remembrance, photographs taken during the service quickly spread online after appearing to show Trump with his eyes closed at several points during the funeral, prompting criticism from opponents on social media.