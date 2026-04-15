Russian drone strike damages civilian cargo ship on Ukraine’s Black Sea export corridor

A cargo ship bound for Ukraine was hit in a drone strike, as attacks on key export routes continue.

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A civilian cargo vessel heading toward a Ukrainian port was damaged in a Russian drone strike on April 14, highlighting ongoing risks to Black Sea shipping routes.

The ship was sailing along a maritime corridor used to export grain and other key goods.

Officials said the attack did not disrupt its journey, and traffic along the route continues despite repeated strikes.

Attack at sea

Shipping Telegraph cited Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities and Territories Development as saying a Liberian-flagged merchant ship was struck while en route to load corn.

The crew quickly extinguished a fire caused by the strike, and no injuries were reported.

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“In particular, on April 14, a civilian merchant ship under the flag of Liberia, which was heading along the sea corridor to load corn, was damaged by a drone strike,” the statement said.

Port under fire

The overnight attack also targeted the port of Izmail on the Danube River, a key export hub for Ukrainian grain shipments, the outlet reported.

A civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag was also damaged, while port infrastructure sustained multiple hits.

“Despite the repeated attacks, the work of seaports remains stable. Emergency and restoration work is ongoing on the ground,” said Oleksii Kuleba, deputy prime minister for restoration, as cited by the ministry.

Corridor holds

Reuters and AP have reported that Ukraine expanded its maritime corridor after the collapse of a Black Sea grain deal, allowing exports to continue despite security risks.

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Shipping Telegraph said more than 190 million tons of cargo have moved through the route since September 2023, including over 110 million tons of grain.

Kuleba said maintaining the corridor remains essential for Ukraine’s economy and global food supplies as attacks persist.

Sources: Shipping Telegraph, Reuters, AP, Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine