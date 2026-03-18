Putin’s representative says EU and UK no longer “hide how anti-Trump they truly are”

Any signs of division within NATO are closely watched in Moscow.

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A split between the United States and its European allies could weaken the alliance that has long been one of Russia’s main geopolitical rivals.

For the Kremlin, disagreements over military commitments and global security are not just diplomatic disputes, they represent an opportunity to reduce Western unity and shift the balance of power.

As tensions grow between Washington and European capitals, Russian officials are increasingly pointing to those cracks in public.

Sharp accusation

A senior Russian official has claimed that European leaders are no longer hiding their opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Russia’s state news agency TASS, Kirill Dmitriev said the UK and EU have dropped any pretense of neutrality.

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“The masks have slipped. Warmongers in the UK and EU are demonstrating how anti-Trump they truly are. They tried to hide it for a long time, but now it’s clear for everyone to see. Trump will remember,” he wrote on X.

Rising tensions

The remarks come as disagreements grow between Washington and European capitals over security in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Politico, EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels largely rejected a U.S. request to help secure shipping routes in the region.

Diplomats cited by the outlet said European countries were unwilling to deploy ships or troops unless the United States committed to similar actions.

Sources: Tass