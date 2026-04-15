Dagens.com
Homepage Politics Ukraine will not accept partial EU accession, says Zelensky

Ukraine will not accept partial EU accession, says Zelensky

Edith Hejberg Edith Hejberg
Zelenskyj
Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock

Zelensky drew a sharp comparison between EU membership and military capability.

Others are reading now

Russia has spent more than Croatia’s entire GDP to bypass sanctions, intelligence says

Putin sent reeling as UK announces biggest drone package ever for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected the notion of Ukraine joining the European Union with limited rights.
Speaking publicly, he made it clear that Ukraine is not interested in any diluted form of membership.
His remarks underline Kyiv’s long-standing demand for full integration, not symbolic inclusion.

Proposal of reduced decision-making powers

Europe,EU,Flag
Shutterstock.com

The idea under discussion within the EU suggests Ukraine could join with restricted influence.
Such a model would limit Kyiv’s role in shaping decisions at the European level.
Supporters see it as a faster pathway, but critics question its fairness and effectiveness.

A parallel with military strength

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Italy, held a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Chigi Palace. 13.05.2023. Rome, İtaly
miss.cabul / Shutterstock.com

Zelensky drew a sharp comparison between EU membership and military capability.
He argued that just as a weakened army would be unacceptable, so would weakened EU membership.
The analogy reinforced his broader message about strength and sovereignty.

Press conference in Berlin

Berlin, map
Shutterstock.com

The Ukrainian president made his comments during a joint press conference in Berlin.
He appeared alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Journalists pressed him specifically on the idea of “partial” EU accession.

Also read

War in Iran is driving a surge in emissions, with millions of tons of CO2 released in weeks

The reasons gas prices stay high at the pump

Repeated rejection of partial integration

EU, flag
Shutterstock.com

Zelensky did not limit his criticism to the EU alone.
He also dismissed similar concepts applied to NATO membership.
For him, partial integration in any alliance fails to meet Ukraine’s needs.

A clear and consistent position

Zelensky
President Of Ukraine / Wiki Commons

“Everyone in Europe knows our position,” Zelensky stated.
His tone suggested frustration with ongoing speculation about compromise models.
Ukraine’s stance, he implied, has been consistent and widely communicated.

“We do not need a ‘light’ EU”

Volodymyr Zelensky
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Official website / Wiki Commons

“We do not need a ‘light’ EU, just as we do not need a ‘light’ NATO.”
This line became the centerpiece of his remarks.
It captured Kyiv’s insistence on equal status within Western institutions.

Europe needs a strong Ukraine

Map, focus, Europe, Northern Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Denmark
Shutterstock.com

Zelensky argued that the relationship is not one-sided.
He said European countries benefit from a strong and capable Ukraine.
Full partnership, in his view, strengthens the entire continent.

Emphasis on the ukrainian army

ukraine, soldiers, winter
Seneline / Shutterstock.com

“They need our army – a strong army.”
Zelensky highlighted Ukraine’s military as a key asset for Europe.
He suggested that weakening Ukraine would ultimately weaken European security.

Questioning a “light” military

Ukraine soldiers soldier
hurricanehank / Shutterstock.com

“Because no one needs a ‘light’ Ukrainian army. What kind of protection would that be?”
The rhetorical question underscored his argument.
Security, he implied, cannot be built on half-measures.

Merz: accession will take time

Friedrich Merz
photocosmos1 / Shutterstock

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered a more cautious perspective.
He acknowledged that Ukraine’s path to EU membership will not be quick.
His comments reflected broader European concerns about the pace of enlargement.

No clear timeline yet

AB Visual Arts/shutterstock.com

Discussions about a possible 2027 accession remain unresolved.
According to European Pravda, there is still no agreed roadmap.
The process continues to face political and institutional hurdles.

Debate inside the european union continues

Ukraine flag, Ukrainian Flag
Shutterstock.com

The idea of partial membership highlights divisions within the EU.
Some see it as pragmatic, while others view it as undermining unity.
For Ukraine, however, the message is clear: only full membership will do

This article is made and published by Edith Hejberg, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

India’s biggest bank blocks payments for Russian oil

Ukraine regains over 400 square kilometers from Russian occupation

4,000 kilometers of Ukrainian roads to be covered with nets in 2026

Ads by MGDK