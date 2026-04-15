Ukraine will not accept partial EU accession, says Zelensky

Zelensky drew a sharp comparison between EU membership and military capability.

Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected the notion of Ukraine joining the European Union with limited rights.

Speaking publicly, he made it clear that Ukraine is not interested in any diluted form of membership.

His remarks underline Kyiv’s long-standing demand for full integration, not symbolic inclusion.

Proposal of reduced decision-making powers

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The idea under discussion within the EU suggests Ukraine could join with restricted influence.

Such a model would limit Kyiv’s role in shaping decisions at the European level.

Supporters see it as a faster pathway, but critics question its fairness and effectiveness.

A parallel with military strength

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Zelensky drew a sharp comparison between EU membership and military capability.

He argued that just as a weakened army would be unacceptable, so would weakened EU membership.

The analogy reinforced his broader message about strength and sovereignty.

Press conference in Berlin

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The Ukrainian president made his comments during a joint press conference in Berlin.

He appeared alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Journalists pressed him specifically on the idea of “partial” EU accession.

Repeated rejection of partial integration

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Zelensky did not limit his criticism to the EU alone.

He also dismissed similar concepts applied to NATO membership.

For him, partial integration in any alliance fails to meet Ukraine’s needs.

A clear and consistent position

President Of Ukraine / Wiki Commons

“Everyone in Europe knows our position,” Zelensky stated.

His tone suggested frustration with ongoing speculation about compromise models.

Ukraine’s stance, he implied, has been consistent and widely communicated.

“We do not need a ‘light’ EU”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Official website / Wiki Commons

“We do not need a ‘light’ EU, just as we do not need a ‘light’ NATO.”

This line became the centerpiece of his remarks.

It captured Kyiv’s insistence on equal status within Western institutions.

Europe needs a strong Ukraine

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Zelensky argued that the relationship is not one-sided.

He said European countries benefit from a strong and capable Ukraine.

Full partnership, in his view, strengthens the entire continent.

Emphasis on the ukrainian army

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“They need our army – a strong army.”

Zelensky highlighted Ukraine’s military as a key asset for Europe.

He suggested that weakening Ukraine would ultimately weaken European security.

Questioning a “light” military

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“Because no one needs a ‘light’ Ukrainian army. What kind of protection would that be?”

The rhetorical question underscored his argument.

Security, he implied, cannot be built on half-measures.

Merz: accession will take time

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered a more cautious perspective.

He acknowledged that Ukraine’s path to EU membership will not be quick.

His comments reflected broader European concerns about the pace of enlargement.

No clear timeline yet

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Discussions about a possible 2027 accession remain unresolved.

According to European Pravda, there is still no agreed roadmap.

The process continues to face political and institutional hurdles.

Debate inside the european union continues

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The idea of partial membership highlights divisions within the EU.

Some see it as pragmatic, while others view it as undermining unity.

For Ukraine, however, the message is clear: only full membership will do