Russian Soldier Surrenders After Terrifying Drone Encounter

A Russian soldier chose surrender over combat after coming face to face with a threat he said he feared most.

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A 45-year-old Russian man identified as Sergei surrendered to Ukrainian forces after spotting a drone, according to footage and details released by Ukraine’s 3rd Operational Brigade “Spartan,” as reported by 02.pl citing Unian.

The soldier had reportedly been sent to the front after only two days of basic training and had not fired a weapon before giving himself up.

His background, according to Unian, includes multiple criminal convictions, including assault, robbery and theft, as well as a pending case involving an alleged stabbing of his brother.

Fear of drones

Sergei said his decision was driven by fear of Ukrainian drone capabilities, which he had previously seen portrayed on Russian television.

“When the Spartan drone suggested surrender, I didn’t even hesitate. I heard on Russian television that the Ukrainians have powerful Baba Yaga drones that blow up shelters. That’s why I didn’t want to become the target of such a drone,” he was quoted as saying by Unian.

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He added in the video that he was the only survivor from his group after others were killed or died en route to a checkpoint.

Short training

According to the reports, Sergei had received only minimal preparation before being deployed, highlighting concerns about the readiness of some troops sent to the front.

The account suggests he made the decision to surrender almost immediately upon encountering Ukrainian forces.

Background details

The man is reported to be from Udmurtia, a republic in Russia’s Volga region with a population of around 1.5 million people.

The region is home to a mix of ethnic groups, including Udmurts and Russians.

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Sources: 02.pl, Unian