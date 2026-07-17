Kamala Harris fires back after Trump’s explosive election claim

Kamala Harris issues scathing response after Trump’s primetime address

Political tensions in Washington intensified after President Donald Trump used a televised address to revive claims about the 2020 election, prompting a swift and sharply worded response from former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump alleged that newly declassified intelligence points to foreign interference during the election he lost to Joe Biden, while Harris accused him of recycling conspiracy theories instead of addressing reality.

Trump alleges foreign cyber operation

During his address, Trump announced that his administration would release what he described as previously classified intelligence related to election security.

According to the president, the documents expose major weaknesses in America’s voting infrastructure and suggest that foreign adversaries, including China and Venezuela, carried out cyber operations targeting the 2020 election.

“Tonight, I’m announcing the immediate declassification and release of critical intelligence, revealing shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure. This evidence shows that the election system we have dangerously exposes us to hacking. It is so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it.”

Trump’s allegations have not been independently verified. Previous assessments by the US intelligence community concluded that China did not interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

Harris fires back

Kamala Harris responded on X before Trump’s speech aired, dismissing the president’s claims and accusing him of attempting to mislead voters.

“Before the president gets on television tonight to peddle lies and conspiracy theories, here is what you need to know: The 2020 election was not stolen. We won, and he lost.”

According to reports, Harris also argued that Trump is trying to divert public attention and undermine confidence in the electoral process.

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Old election battle returns to the spotlight

Trump has repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election since losing to Joe Biden, despite numerous court rulings and official reviews rejecting claims of widespread fraud.

Biden secured 306 electoral votes in the election, compared with Trump’s 232, returning the Democratic Party to the White House after a single Trump term.

Trump’s latest remarks ensure that the 2020 election remains a central political battleground as attention increasingly turns toward the next round of US elections.