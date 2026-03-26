A renewed Russian push on the battlefield has met strong resistance from Ukrainian forces. What was expected to deliver gains has instead resulted in mounting losses over a short period.

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According to United24Media, Moscow launched its spring-summer offensive as weather conditions improved, but progress quickly slowed. In late February and early March, daily Russian losses were estimated at 850 to 950 troops, lower than usual levels.

Ukrainian officials linked this to strikes on supply lines, which made it harder for Russian forces to prepare coordinated assaults.

Losses surge

By mid-March, fighting intensified sharply. On March 18, Ukrainian figures showed 1,720 Russian troops killed and wounded, marking the highest daily total this year.

Heavy losses continued, with 1,520 reported the next day and 1,610 on March 20. In total, around 5,000 troops were lost over three days.

According to the report, this amounts to roughly a week’s worth of recruits lost in a matter of days.

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Attacks repelled

Ukrainian units described large-scale assaults involving armored vehicles and hundreds of troops across several front-line areas.

The Third Army Corps reported a major attack near the Lyman-Borova axis, involving significant manpower and equipment. The assault failed to reach its objective, with heavy losses reported.

Other units, including the Spartan Brigade, said they repelled similar attacks near Pokrovsk.

No breakthrough

Despite deploying multiple assault groups, Russian forces were unable to secure meaningful territorial gains.

Ukrainian forces maintained their defensive positions and reported progress near Kupiansk, pushing Russian troops back.

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The scale of the attacks suggests extensive preparation, but Ukrainian defenses appear to have held.

Strikes disrupt

A key factor has been Ukraine’s use of mid-range drones to target supply routes, storage sites, and areas where troops and equipment are gathered.

These strikes have disrupted logistics and slowed Russia’s ability to reinforce its front-line units.

Ukrainian forces also reported hitting vessels transporting military supplies toward Crimea, adding further pressure on Russian operations.

Sources: United24Media