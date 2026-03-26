Unusual criticism from Putin supporter draws fresh attention

Russia’s leadership continues to project control, but the longer the war in Ukraine drags on, the more analysts are watching for subtle signs of strain beneath the surface. A recent and unexpected public break from a pro-Kremlin figure has added momentum to that scrutiny.

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Open criticism from insiders remains rare in Russia, particularly during wartime, when political messaging is tightly managed. That is why even isolated incidents can carry weight far beyond the individuals involved.

Writing in The i, historian Mark Galeotti suggests that such moments reveal more about the mood inside elite circles than about any single actor’s influence. He argued that perception, not prominence, is what gives these events significance.

He wrote: “Ultimately, it may well be that this was just sour grapes….Remeslo himself is not that important. However, his case – and the way even the government press has not been able completely to ignore it – highlights the growing sense that the foundations of the regime are being eroded.”

An unexpected critic

Galeotti is talking about Ilya Remeslo. As reported by the Daily Express, he had previously positioned himself as a dependable supporter of the Kremlin, publicly supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine and backing legal cases targeting opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

His sudden shift has drawn attention. On a Telegram channel with roughly 90,000 followers, he published “Five reasons why I stopped supporting Vladimir Putin,” criticising both the war effort and the country’s economic direction.

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He stated that Putin “is not a legitimate president. Vladimir Putin must resign and be brought to trial as a war criminal and a thief.”

Uncertainty and wider meaning

Shortly after reaffirming his statements, Remeslo was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in St Petersburg, according to Reuters The circumstances remain unclear.

The news agency writes that a staff member at the facility confirmed a man matching Remeslo’s full name had been admitted, but said no details were available about when or why. The agency was unable to reach Remeslo directly.

Within Russian political circles, interpretations remain divided. Some analysts view the episode as personal or tactical, while others see it as a reflection of quiet unease among segments of the elite.

A source cited by Galeotti described a climate of suspicion: “The reason anyone is paying attention to Remeslo is that they are worried, and so they begin to see plots on every side.”

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The same source added: “None of it is probably true, if people think the ship is sinking, they’ll still look for lifeboats.”

For now, there is no clear sign of coordinated opposition to Putin. But even a single, unexpected act of dissent can ripple widely in a system where such moments are rare – and closely watched for what they might signal next.

Sources: Daily Express, The i, Reuters