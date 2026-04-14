Russian TV issues stark nuclear warning over Iran

Tensions tied to the war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East are driving increasingly aggressive messaging on Russian state media. Commentators have openly discussed scenarios involving wider conflict and nuclear escalation.

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The remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue elsewhere to stabilise a fragile ceasefire involving Iran and its regional rivals.

Escalating rhetoric

According to The Express, Russian state television aired claims suggesting Iran could pursue nuclear weapons while also launching missile strikes on Ukraine.

During a broadcast hosted by Kremlin-aligned presenter Vladimir Solovyov, guests discussed how tensions could expand beyond current battle zones. One commentator said: “The situation we are facing is that Pandora’s Box has been opened and nothing at all is guranteed.

“Iran noted how rude Zelensky was and the position Ukraine took. It won’t be left without the harshest response.

“Iran publicly noted it which is why I won’t be surprised if Iran carries out a missile attack against Kyiv.”

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The same speaker added that Iran should “focus on one thing and one thing only…acquiring nuclear weapons.”

Calls for alliances

The programme also turned to the idea of shifting global alliances. Solovyov argued that countries opposed to Western influence should work more closely together.

According to The Express, he pointed to Iran, China and North Korea as potential partners in a broader alignment against Western nations.

Such narratives are frequently promoted on Russian state media, where the Ukraine war is framed as part of a wider global confrontation.

Diplomatic backdrop

The rhetoric comes as talks take place in Pakistan involving Iran and US officials. A delegation led by US Vice President JD Vance arrived for discussions aimed at strengthening a ceasefire and exploring a longer-term settlement.

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The Express reported that this is the first high-level meeting of its kind since the conflict began more than a month ago.

Iranian officials, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said negotiations would depend on conditions including a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of frozen assets.

Fragile tensions

Despite diplomatic efforts, the situation remains unstable. Ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanon border continue to complicate attempts to reduce tensions.

US President Donald Trump said ahead of the talks: “We’ll find out what’s going on. They’re militarily defeated.”

Security was tightened in Islamabad before the meetings, with roads closed and large parts of the city cleared as preparations took place.

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Sources: The Express



