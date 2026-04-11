Russia’s latest military “volunteers” – debtors and students

The Russian authorities have allegedly supplied the military with lists of targets to force into military service.

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Russia is facing mounting challenges in sustaining troop numbers for its war in Ukraine. New claims suggest authorities are turning to unconventional methods to bolster enlistment.

Ukrainian intelligence says the latest efforts involve pressure tactics aimed at vulnerable groups across the country.

Expanding recruitment net

According to Ukraine’s HUR military intelligence agency, cited in its April 10 update, Russian regional authorities were instructed in February to compile lists of “volunteers” for deployment.

The agency reported that individuals with unpaid housing and utility debts were among the first to be targeted.

“If the debtor is a woman, her husband or adult relatives — sons, brothers and even fathers — are added to the lists,” HUR said.

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Officials are allegedly using these lists to pressure individuals into signing contracts with the Defense Ministry, with debt relief offered in return.

“In the event of mobilization, these people have been identified as a priority for draft notices,” HUR added.

Students under pressure

The intelligence report also said Education Minister Valery Falkov ordered preparations to recruit at least 2% of Russia’s student population.

Students, particularly those struggling academically, are reportedly being encouraged to enlist with offers of academic leave and one-year contracts.

They are promised financial incentives, benefits, and the option to resume studies after service.

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“In some cases, administrations may ignore students’ academic problems or offer individual study arrangements to those who agree to sign a contract,” HUR said.

Rising battlefield losses

According to The New Voice of Ukraine, Kyiv has linked these recruitment measures to heavy Russian losses on the battlefield.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces estimated Russia’s total personnel losses at about 1,308,670 killed and wounded as of April 10, 2026.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on March 17 that nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers had been lost in the preceding three months.

He added that 90% of those losses were caused by Ukrainian drones.

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Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 9 that drone units inflicted 29% more losses in March than in February, and that since December 2025, drones have been eliminating more troops than Russia has been able to recruit.

Sources: HUR, General Staff of Ukraine, statements by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, The New Voice of Ukraine