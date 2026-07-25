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US Department of Justice shuts down 3,000 illegal World Cup websites

August M August M
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FIFA World Cup 2026, ball
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Major sporting events bring millions of fans together around the globe. Yet for every supporter paying for a legal broadcast, others look for free ways to watch the action online.

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According to DR News, millions try their luck on unauthorized sites, but those digital back alleys are now being blocked faster than ever.

Pulling the plug

A massive international crackdown recently targeted unauthorized streaming platforms during the World Cup. Law enforcement agencies stepped in to shield official broadcast rights, cutting off illegal feeds before millions of fans could tune in.

The US Department of Justice announced the broad operation on its website on Monday. Federal agents seized more than 1,000 internet domains that were caught illegally broadcasting live tournament matches to viewers around the world.

According to DR News, American authorities launched their offensive against pirate platforms in three coordinated waves. Federal prosecutors officially dubbed the multi-stage campaign “Operation Offsides.”

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The crackdown aimed directly at freeloaders who bypass official subscription platforms during peak tournament hours. Officials noted that pirate sites steal revenue directly from legitimate rightsholders.

Global team effort

American investigators did not act alone in taking down the streaming networks. Federal agents teamed up with international law enforcement partners across several Latin American nations to tackle the widespread problem together.

Local authorities in Colombia took down 1,140 websites for copyright violations as part of the joint initiative. Similar raids followed across South America and the Caribbean, hitting servers in Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, and the Dominican Republic.

By the time the tournament ended, officials had seized around 3,000 web domains. That massive number underscores how determined federal agents have become when defending multi-billion dollar broadcasting deals.

Protecting the game

Major operations like this prove that international borders will not protect rogue sites. Sports fans may need to think twice before searching for free links during the next big tournament.

Sources: DR News, US Department of Justice

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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