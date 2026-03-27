Shock claim: US wants Ukraine to give up land for protection

Shifting global priorities are beginning to reshape the dynamics of the war in Ukraine. Kyiv now says Washington’s attention elsewhere could be influencing key decisions. At the center is a controversial proposal that could alter the course of the conflict.

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According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing comments Zelenskyy made in an interview with Reuters and reported by European Pravda, the United States is increasingly focused on tensions with Iran, a factor the Ukrainian president says is affecting its approach to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said US President Donald Trump is pushing for a faster resolution to the war, with pressure directed more toward Kyiv than Moscow.

pressure strategy

Within this context, Ukraine has been presented with a conditional offer. The United States is prepared to provide security guarantees, but only if Ukrainian forces withdraw from the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts still under Kyiv’s control.

“The Americans are prepared to finalise these guarantees at a high level once Ukraine is ready to withdraw from Donbas,” Zelenskyy said.

He cautioned that such a move would weaken Ukraine’s defensive position and could have wider consequences for European security.

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Zelenskyy also suggested that Russia is counting on a decline in US engagement, expecting Washington may eventually step back from negotiations.

high-stakes trade

Territory has remained one of the most contentious issues in peace efforts. Previous reporting by the Financial Times, cited by Ukrainska Pravda, indicated that similar conditions had been discussed earlier, though US officials publicly denied it at the time.

Negotiations have repeatedly stalled over control of the Donbas region, which Russia continues to demand in full as part of any settlement.

Zelenskyy has previously indicated that security guarantees are central to any agreement, but warned they cannot come at the expense of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Reuters, European Pravda, Financial Times