Putin’s army loses ground as Ukraine retakes nine villages

Bad news for Putin

Others are reading now

After months of intense battles, new developments suggest momentum may be changing in some areas.

Ukrainian forces have now reported fresh gains.

New advances

Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces say troops have regained control of nine settlements during a counteroffensive.

According to the statement cited by United24Media, operations focused on the Oleksandrivka axis.

The advance has been underway since late January.

Also read

Territory regained

Seven of the settlements are located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, while two are in Zaporizhzhia.

Additional areas were reportedly cleared of Russian forces during follow-up actions.

In total, Ukrainian units say they have retaken around 440 square kilometers.

Ukrainian officials reported significant casualties among Russian forces in the area.

According to their figures, 3,676 personnel were affected, including 2,653 killed, 1,023 wounded and 11 captured.

Also read

These claims could not be independently verified.

Equipment destroyed

Military equipment losses were also reported during the operation.

Ukrainian forces say they destroyed or damaged tanks, armored vehicles and artillery systems.

They also targeted drones and control points used by Russian units.

In a separate operation, Ukrainian troops recaptured the village of Minkivka.

Also read

The settlement lies along a strategic route between Bakhmut and Sloviansk.

Officials say the move helped stabilise the front line.

Sources: Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, Kyiv Independent, United24media.