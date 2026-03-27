Are the Baltics getting directly involved in Ukraine war? Russia says it has “information”

The Baltic states share a long and complex history with both Russia and Ukraine, shaped by decades under Soviet rule.

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Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were once part of the USSR, alongside Ukraine, before regaining independence after its collapse in 1991.

Today, that shared past continues to influence tensions in the region as the war in Ukraine unfolds.

Unverified reports

Russian outlets have claimed that Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have opened their airspace to Ukrainian drones.

According to these reports cited by LA.lv, the move would allow attacks on targets in northwestern Russia, including St. Petersburg.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Baltic governments.

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The reports suggest drones could bypass Russian air defences by flying through Poland and the Baltic region.

This route would allow access to the Gulf of Finland and avoid heavily defended areas.

Analysts note such claims remain unverified.

Drone incidents

Authorities in the Baltic states have recently confirmed multiple drone-related incidents.

In Lithuania, a drone reportedly crashed after deviating from its course.

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Officials said it was likely heading toward Russia before being disrupted.

In Latvia, residents reported hearing drones and an explosion in the Krāslava region.

Local officials said the device landed outside populated areas.

Windows were reported to have shaken in nearby villages.

Estonia involved

Estonian authorities have also confirmed the discovery of drone wreckage.

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Officials believe the drones were of Ukrainian origin.

They said the incidents were likely caused by electronic warfare interference.

More than 100 drones have reportedly been shot down near St. Petersburg in recent days.

Targets have included ports and industrial facilities along the Baltic coast.

The developments highlight how the conflict is increasingly affecting neighboring regions.

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Sources: LA.LV, LETA, Russian media reports