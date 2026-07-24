Social media erupts over Trump’s eight-word statement about women

Trump accused of making unnecessary remark after women comment goes viral.

Donald Trump only needed seven words to ignite another social media storm.

During a speech celebrating the White House’s UFC Freedom 250 event, the U.S. president praised mixed martial arts fighters for their toughness before making an unexpected remark about the audience—one that quickly spread across social media and triggered a wave of criticism.

Seven words spark backlash

Speaking in Macungie, Pennsylvania, Trump congratulated the fighters and highlighted what he described as their extraordinary resilience.

“These are the strongest, toughest men on Earth.”

Moments later, he added:

“No women in the crowd, which is nice.”

The comments were made while Trump was discussing the physical and mental demands of competing at the highest level of mixed martial arts.

Afterward, he continued by arguing that winning fights requires far more than physical strength, saying success also depends on mental ability.

Both quotes were made by Donald Trump during his speech at the White House’s UFC Freedom 250 event.

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Social media users push back

Reaction online was swift.

Numerous users described the president’s remark about women as strange, unnecessary and out of place, while others questioned why a sitting U.S. president would make such a comment during a public speech.

Some also pointed out that women were, in fact, visible among those attending the event, directly challenging Trump’s claim.

Others used the moment to express broader political frustration, with several posts calling for former President Barack Obama to return.

Although Trump’s supporters often praise his unscripted speaking style, critics argued that the latest comment was another example of rhetoric that distracts from the message he was attempting to deliver.