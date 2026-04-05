The critical mistake to avoid in a nuclear attack

Experts warn deadly mistake many would make in nuclear blast.

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In a crisis few ever expect to face, instinct can take over in dangerous ways.

Experts say that in the event of a nuclear explosion, a common first reaction could put lives at greater risk.

Specialists warn that the earliest sign of a nuclear detonation would not be noise, but an intense flash of light. The brightness, described as stronger than the sun, could cause temporary or permanent blindness even at significant distances.

Within moments, a mushroom cloud would rise rapidly into the sky. It is at this stage, experts say, that panic often drives people to try to flee the area.

The fatal instinct

According to nuclear safety specialists, attempting to escape by car is one of the most dangerous decisions people could make.

A key factor is the electromagnetic pulse released during the explosion. This surge can disable electronic systems, including vehicles, leading to stalled engines and widespread disruption on roads.

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Even if a vehicle remains operational, congestion, crashes and disorientation could quickly create chaos, limiting any chance of escape.

Radiation expert Brooke Buddemeier told Business Insider: “Don’t get in your car. Don’t try to drive, and don’t assume that the glass and metal of a vehicle can protect you.”

Hidden dangers

The blast wave itself presents an immediate threat.

Travelling at extreme speed, it can flatten buildings and send debris flying within seconds or minutes, depending on distance from the explosion.

Cars offer little defence against this force. Windows can shatter easily, and the structure provides minimal protection from heat and pressure.

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Another major risk is radioactive fallout.

As debris rises into the atmosphere, it eventually returns to the ground carrying harmful radiation. These particles can cause severe illness or death, and experts stress that they cannot be outrun.

What to do instead

Guidance from specialists emphasises seeking shelter immediately after seeing the flash. Even a short window of time could be critical.

Solid structures made of concrete or brick provide far better protection than vehicles or open spaces. Going underground, such as into a basement, can offer additional shielding.

Once inside, sealing off exposure is important. Closing windows and doors and staying in the centre of a building can reduce risk.

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Experts recommend remaining sheltered for at least 24 to 48 hours, while monitoring official updates for further instructions.

Sources: Business Insider, Mirror