Summer used to mean packing a suitcase and flying off to sunny beaches or historic foreign capitals.

For millions of families, taking a simple getaway has become increasingly difficult due to rising costs and shifting borders. The way people plan their annual holidays is undergoing a dramatic transformation, reports The Moscow Times.

Shifting getaway goals

Planning an overseas holiday from Russia once meant booking a quick direct flight to European capitals like Rome or Paris. According to a report by The Moscow Times, Western sanctions, visa limits, and flight cancellations have turned those European vacations into complex logistical puzzles.

Industry experts note that experienced travelers who once booked independent trips are returning to agency packages. Many urban residents are pivoting toward Asia and Africa, with China, Vietnam, and Thailand seeing increased interest.

Others are choosing budget-friendly deals in Turkey to keep expenses manageable. “In the end, I’m going to Turkey on a package tour, because it is an opportunity to stay within the budget…and get some sun, sea and a relaxed mood,” one Moscow resident told the outlet.

Danger on the coast

Domestic resort towns across southern Russia and annexed Crimea are also feeling the pinch. Security concerns from drone strikes and severe fuel shortages have left once-crowded Crimean beaches unusually quiet this summer.

In the flagship resort of Sochi, hotel owners reported a decline in bookings of up to 25 percent compared to last year. Rising costs and air raid sirens are pushing many travelers toward northern regions or simple stays at home.

A local tour guide admitted she avoids southern resorts due to safety concerns. “I don’t even consider traveling to the south with drones flying all the time, millions of tourists and unreasonably high prices,” she stated.

Out of reach

For citizens living in smaller provinces or earning modest salaries, international travel has become a financial impossibility. A basic ten-day package tour to Turkey can cost triple the monthly income of a public sector worker.

In rural villages, annual vacations remain completely off the table. Residents spend their summer months tending gardens, harvesting crops, and raising livestock instead of traveling.

“Summer vacation season is a busy time for haymaking, gardening, and harvesting. We raise ducks, geese and broilers for the summer and winter, milk the cows and stock up on butter. That’s just how living in a village is,” a village school teacher told the publication.

Sources: Moscow Times, ATOR, TravelLine