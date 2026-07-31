‘Free beer when Trump dies’ post costs brewery its liquor license

Free speech or rule violation? Brewery loses license after Trump controversy.

A Wisconsin craft brewery is facing an uncertain future after state officials moved to revoke its liquor license over a series of social media posts about President Donald Trump that sparked widespread outrage and prompted a government investigation.

The decision follows months of controversy surrounding Minocqua Brewing Company, whose online promotions drew formal complaints and scrutiny from state regulators.

The backlash began after the brewery published a post promising customers free beer on the day Trump dies.

The message read:

“Free beer, all day long the day he dies. Show us this post when it happens in a few months and we’ll make good on that promise.”

The post spread rapidly across social media, generating thousands of angry responses, calls for a boycott and complaints submitted to Wisconsin authorities.

Further criticism followed after another post appeared in the wake of an attempted assassination during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

State says brewery broke alcohol regulations

Following an expedited administrative hearing, Wisconsin regulators concluded that the brewery had violated rules governing alcohol advertising and the conduct expected of businesses holding state-issued liquor permits.

Officials said alcohol license holders are prohibited from running promotions that encourage violence, unlawful behavior or threaten public order.

In a statement, according to Unilad, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue said:

“The Division of Alcohol Beverages is dedicated to the fair and consistent enforcement of alcohol beverages regulations in Wisconsin. The division is required to follow and implement state law, including ensuring permit holders and licensees follow all applicable laws and regulations. The division takes appropriate actions when these laws are not followed.”

Alongside revoking the brewery’s retail alcohol permit, regulators also imposed a fine and ordered an immediate halt to alcohol production and sales at the business.

Owner vows legal fight

Brewery owner Kirk Bangstad has rejected the state’s reasoning, arguing that the posts amounted to political satire protected by the First Amendment.

Writing on Substack, Bangstad pledged to challenge the decision.

“As you can imagine, I’m not taking this lying down. We’re going to fight the state of Wisconsin tooth and nail, and once again, they’ll have to pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us.”

Bangstad also argued that the brewery had been singled out because of its progressive political views.

Legal representatives for the company maintained that the posts may have been offensive to some readers but did not explicitly encourage violence or violate criminal law.

State officials, however, have adopted a zero-tolerance approach toward rhetoric that could be interpreted as encouraging violence against the president following multiple assassination attempts in recent years.

Unless the brewery succeeds in overturning the ruling on appeal, it can no longer legally manufacture, sell or serve alcohol under Wisconsin law.