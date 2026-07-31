“We don’t really license equipment”: Trump casts doubt on Patriot deal with Ukraine

Following a meeting in the White House Tuesday, Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy said that Trump had accepted to give Ukraine license to produce Patriot-missiles.

President Donald Trump has cast doubt on a major defense agreement with Ukraine.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump says Washington has not yet decided whether to let Kyiv build its own Patriot interceptor missiles.

The American leader stepped back from earlier expectations, as he explained that his administration is still weighing the options.

“It’s a very extraordinary weapon, and . . . we have to be a little bit careful of who we license to. We don’t really license equipment,” the US president added.

Conflicting meeting accounts

These remarks surfaced just days after a high-profile White House meeting on Tuesday. Behind closed doors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat down with Trump to hammer out joint defense strategies.

Zelenskyy painted a highly positive picture after they spoke. He claimed the US president had accepted the idea of granting the necessary manufacturing licenses.

That optimistic tone matched previous signals from the NATO summit in Turkey earlier this July. Back then, the US president did not rule out the possibility of letting Ukraine run its own Patriot factories.

Securing the skies

Patriot systems remain vital for protecting innocent lives across Ukraine. The advanced batteries intercept incoming Russian ballistic missiles aimed at Kyiv and other major civilian centers.

Defense efforts need speed. So, on July 28, Zelenskyy met with Lockheed Martin executives to discuss technology sharing and joint manufacturing operations.

Now, that ambitious plan faces a roadblock. The sudden mixed messages from Washington leave defense contractors in the dark.

Shifting the focus

The White House seems to be pivoting away from long-term weapons manufacturing. According to the Financial Times, the US administration prefers immediate diplomatic solutions over new factory contracts.

“In short, we want to get the war in Ukraine with Russia ended,” Trump stated. “I am not looking for missiles. We are looking for peace.”

To push that diplomatic effort, a new American delegation is packing its bags. Trump’s envoys, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, will visit Ukraine in the coming days for their first official trip to the war-torn country.