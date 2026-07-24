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Trump administration officials report growing tensions with DHS chief

August M August M
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Stepping into a high-profile cabinet role usually comes with intense scrutiny and little margin for error.

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When new department heads push through sudden policy changes without prior approval, friction usually follows quickly. That reality is now playing out inside the federal government, reports HuffPost.

Early friction

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing “growing tensions” with White House leadership after just four months in office. According to an NBC News report cited by HuffPost, administration insiders say Mullin’s early management moves have left key officials “annoying” and frustrated.

Tensions mounted after fatal shootings involving federal immigration agents occurred in Texas and Maine. In response, Mullin ordered a temporary freeze on traffic stops conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel. However, he signed off on the directive without obtaining approval from White House staff.

President Donald Trump quickly intervened and reversed the order publicly. An administration source characterized the unauthorized freeze as “100%” a mistake. The insider noted, “Every Cabinet secretary knows that they have to come to the White House for major policy decisions. The president sees, hears, reads everything.”

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Trump reinforced his position online shortly after news of the freeze broke. Writing on Truth Social, the president declared that traffic stops remain among the agency’s most effective tools and vowed they would continue under his watch.

Staying put

Other missteps further strained relations inside the administration. During a CNN broadcast, Mullin suggested that 350,000 immigrants from Syria and Haiti might qualify for legal status, despite a Supreme Court ruling blocking temporary protected status for those groups. A senior official described the comment as “annoying” to colleagues.

Mullin also drew pushback for recommending Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer, to lead ICE. Border czar Tom Homan and other advisers questioned Schroyer’s credentials. “Homan and others aren’t particularly thrilled with him,” an insider stated.

The former Oklahoma senator took over the agency after Trump dismissed Kristi Noem following multiple controversies. Despite the recent friction, White House officials signal that Mullin will remain in his cabinet post for now.

Spokesperson Abigail Jackson told NBC News that the secretary continues to execute executive priorities. “Secretary Mullin is working hard to implement the President’s immigration enforcement agenda,” Jackson stated, adding: “Secretary Mullin will continue to enforce federal immigration law as effectively as possible.”

Sources: HuffPost, NBC News, CNN

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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