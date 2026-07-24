Historic: Ukraine’s navy just earned key NATO clearance

The certification unlocks real operational power.

During the Sea Breeze 2026 international exercises, the Ukrainian Navy reached a landmark milestone.

The mine warfare headquarters of its 1st Mine Countermeasures Division passed a rigorous assessment known as NATO Evaluation Level 2.

That successful review granted the unit official Mission Capable status. It confirms the command center can independently plan and execute complex operations under NATO standards.

The achievement marks a major leap forward for the country’s military integration. It moves the navy far beyond simply training alongside Western partner forces.

“For the first time in the history of Ukraine’s modern navy, a unit has been officially integrated into NATO’s command system for formations tasked with eliminating mine threats at sea,” the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

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Leading allied fleets

The new certification unlocks real operational power. Ukrainian commanders now hold authority to lead multinational forces directly, directing allied ships across international waters during full-scale mine clearance operations.

Reaching this level was no quick fix. It required three years of grueling preparation amid an active war at home, as crews worked tirelessly to master alliance doctrines and rebuild command procedures from the ground up.

Five British-based Ukrainian minehunters joined the maritime phase of the exercises. The test included two Alkmaar-class minesweepers, Mariupol and Melitopol, alongside Henichesk, a warship newly transferred from the Netherlands.

Specialized underwater clearance teams also participated in the live drills. Together, they proved their complete readiness to handle every phase of naval mine warfare.

Beyond home waters

These trained crews face a massive cleanup effort in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Clearing those heavily mined waters remains a crucial goal for regional security.

Their reach might soon stretch even further abroad. Ukrainian minehunters could eventually help clear vital global trade routes, including a potential mission in the Strait of Hormuz.