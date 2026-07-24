EU goes all in on €200 billion AI drive

Large computing projects are becoming central to industrial policy. Their success will depend on attracting investors and turning proposals into operating facilities.

InvestAI aims to mobilise €200 billion for artificial intelligence projects across Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched the initiative in Paris on February 11, 2025, including a proposed €20 billion fund for AI gigafactories.

Four facilities were initially proposed, each equipped with about 100,000 advanced processors. That would, according to Onet, be approximately four times the chip count planned for the smaller AI factories being developed through the EU’s supercomputing network.

Rather than providing the entire sum from the EU budget, Brussels expects InvestAI to combine European programs, national contributions and private capital. Securing the full amount will therefore require commercially viable projects capable of attracting outside financing.

Dependence fuels the strategy

The initiative forms part of a wider attempt to reduce Europe’s reliance on overseas suppliers for cloud computing, advanced chips and other digital infrastructure.

In commissioned material published by Onet, Polish member of the European Parliament Michał Kobosko argues that foreign dependence could weaken security and make it harder for European businesses to innovate.

Access and pricing will help determine whether smaller companies benefit from the new infrastructure. The Commission says its existing AI factories connect computing centres with universities, researchers, start-ups and established businesses, with access prioritised for smaller technology companies.

Interest in the larger facilities has been considerable. An initial consultation produced 76 proposals covering 60 locations in 16 EU countries.

Rules are also changing

The investment program has developed alongside revisions to the EU’s rules for AI. The Artificial Intelligence Act entered into force on August 1, 2024, but its obligations were not introduced all at once. Different provisions were scheduled to become applicable in stages through August 2, 2027, giving regulators and companies time to prepare for the new framework.

On June 16, 2026, the European Parliament approved amendments under the Digital Omnibus. The changes postponed some requirements, simplified parts of the compliance process and preserved the law’s risk-based structure. The measure passed by 423 votes to 57, with 174 abstentions, reflecting broad parliamentary support for adjusting implementation without abandoning the Act’s main safeguards.

Attention is now shifting to the formal selection and financing of AI gigafactory projects. Guidance agreed with the European Investment Bank Group is intended to help developers turn early-stage proposals into financially credible projects. Those that meet the required conditions could then become eligible for possible co-financing and move closer to construction.

Source: Onet