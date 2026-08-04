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MAGA tensions move into public view as former supporters turn on Trump

Kenneth Glad Kenneth Glad
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Long-standing political alliances are being tested as prominent voices reconsider their earlier support. Their criticism points to competing expectations rather than a single organized break.

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Several conservative personalities who once strongly supported U.S. President Donald Trump have criticized him or expressed regret over backing him, reflecting disputes over Iran, records connected to Jeffrey Epstein and the direction of his second administration.

According to HuffPost, MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace aired a compilation contrasting earlier endorsements of Trump with later criticism.

The figures featured did not present a shared political programme. Some appeared to believe Trump had abandoned his base, while others wanted his administration to pursue more radical policies. Former U.S. representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson have raised the possibility of a new political party.

Former supporters voice regret

Commentator Candace Owens offered one of the clearest expressions of remorse. She said she is “completely embarrassed that I supported Trump in the past because of the fact that he completely flipped on his entire base.”

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Mixed martial arts fighter Sean Strickland was shown moving from praise to a far harsher assessment. After previously calling Trump a “solid fucking guy,” he later said that “when you’re at a Trump rally, you’re like, ‘Oh, I could definitely see how Hitler happened.’”

Conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones, who once warned audiences to “support Trump or civilization will collapse,” has since called for Trump’s removal through the 25th Amendment. Podcaster Shawn Ryan was also presented as having qualified his earlier support, saying he had viewed Trump as the only available choice.

Their influence remains uncertain

Political analyst Rick Stengel said the critics were leaving Trump for different reasons, comparing them to “the proverbial rats deserting the sinking ship.”

“All of the folks we just saw feel betrayed by Trump in one way or another,” he said. “They realized that he has no ideology at all except get attention and get money.”

The political effect of those reversals remains unclear. Their comments may influence conservative audiences, but the segment offered no evidence that the criticism has produced an organized challenge among Republican voters.

Source: HuffPost, MS NOW

This article is made and published by Kenneth Glad, who may have used AI in the preparation

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