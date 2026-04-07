Trump backs down on Canada invasion after bold claims

After months of provocative remarks about reshaping North America, Donald Trump appears to be softening his stance on Canada.

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The US president’s latest comments suggest a shift in tone, though concerns remain over his earlier rhetoric, reports The Express.

Climbdown signals

Trump said he no longer intends to pursue the idea of absorbing Canada into the United States, citing time constraints.

“They’ve got 200 years of history and all that ‘Oh, Canada’ thing… you can’t deal with that in three and a half years. I guess it’s not going to happen,” he said, speaking to biographer Robert Hardman, according to The Express.

The remarks mark a notable departure from his previous suggestions that Canada could become the “51st state.”

Earlier threats

Trump had repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the US-Canada border, describing it as artificial in past conversations.

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“Somebody drew that line many years ago with, like, a ruler – just a straight line right across the top of the country.”

He also suggested that a unified continent was “the way it was meant to be,” echoing earlier calls to redraw North America’s political map.

Rising concern

The rhetoric had sparked alarm among Canadian officials and analysts, with some warning of serious implications for national sovereignty.

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously described annexation threats as “a real thing,” while other officials labelled them a significant risk to Canada’s future.

A poll earlier this year indicated that a portion of Canadians feared potential US military action, reflecting growing unease.

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Ongoing questions

Despite Trump’s apparent retreat from the idea, his comments are unlikely to fully reassure critics.

His broader approach, including trade disputes and territorial ambitions involving other regions, has continued to raise questions about US foreign policy direction.

The latest remarks may signal a pause rather than a definitive end to tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Sources: The Express, Reuters, Foreign Policy