Russia loses four aircraft in mere days as pressure builds

Recent events have drawn attention to developments affecting military aviation. The situation reflects ongoing pressures linked to sustained operations.

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A string of aircraft losses in just a few days is drawing fresh attention to the pressure on Russia’s air force as the war in Ukraine drags on.

The incidents span crashes, a reported Ukrainian strike and a possible friendly fire case.

TVP World said that at least four aircraft were lost over a short period. Losses happen in any conflict, but this kind of clustering is harder to dismiss and may point to deeper strain on crews and equipment.

Deadliest incident

March 31 stands out for its severity. A Russian An-26 military transport aircraft crashed in mountainous terrain in occupied Crimea, killing all 29 people on board, including a senior general, according to TVP World.

Separate reports from that same day indicated a Su-34 fighter-bomber was also lost. The Fighterbomber Telegram channel, run by a former Russian pilot and followed by military analysts, said the aircraft went down in unclear circumstances. No location was given, but the pilot is believed to have died.

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Two aircraft lost within hours is unusual. It also raises immediate operational questions.

Training flight loss

Not every loss came under fire. Russia’s Defense Ministry said, writes Digi24, that a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a routine training flight over Crimea.

Both crew members ejected safely. No fatalities this time. Still, the incident adds to a short run of losses that feels compressed compared with earlier phases of the war.

High usage rates can take a toll. Aircraft, crews, maintenance cycles—everything is pushed harder over time.

Strike and misidentification

On April 2, a Ukrainian drone unit said it had destroyed a Russian An-72P maritime patrol aircraft at an airfield in Crimea. The claim remains unverified, but fits a broader pattern of strikes aimed beyond the front line.

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A different kind of incident surfaced earlier. On March 20, a small civilian aircraft crashed near Moscow.

Digi24 reported that early indications suggest it may have been mistakenly shot down by Russian air defenses after being misidentified as a drone.

There is no single explanation tying these events together. Combat, routine operations, possible misidentification – they all appear in the same narrow window. That mix is the point. It suggests an air force operating under sustained pressure, where problems do not come one at a time.

Sources: Digi24, TVP World