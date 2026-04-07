Trump family business targets billion-dollar Pentagon contracts

The growing business footprint of the Trump family is facing renewed criticism, with fresh questions over potential conflicts of interest tied to defence deals.

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Recent moves into politically sensitive sectors have intensified debate in Washington and beyond.

Ethics questions

According to Digi24.ro, citing the Associated Press, critics say the involvement of Donald Trump’s sons in defence-related ventures raises concerns.

Richard Painter, a former White House chief ethics counsel, warned: “The Gulf countries are under enormous pressure: They have to buy from the president’s sons. This will be the first family of a president who will make a lot of money from a war — one that he Trump didn’t even get congressional approval for,”

The Trump Organization has previously rejected such accusations.

Expanding reach

AP reporting highlights how Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have broadened their business activities since their father returned to office.

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Their investments now span areas where government policy plays a key role, including defence manufacturing and other regulated industries.

One of those ventures involves a relatively new player in the drone sector.

Drone ambitions

Powerus, backed by the Trump sons, is promoting interceptor drone systems to potential buyers in Gulf states.

Co-founder Brett Velkovich said the company is already testing its technology in the region.

“Our team is currently conducting numerous demonstration tests of our interceptor drones in the Middle East,” he said.

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He also stressed the urgency of scaling US capabilities, adding: “We are participating in an arms race. America will lose if it does not start production quickly. We should be grateful to everyone who is trying to invest in the US,”

Business strategy

The company is positioning itself to benefit from rising US defence spending on unmanned systems, with ambitions to secure contracts linked to a multibillion-dollar military drone procurement effort.

Its manufacturing plans include building capacity capable of turning out drones at a high monthly volume inside the United States.

Powerus has already secured tens of millions of dollars in backing and is exploring additional financing through a planned market move involving a Trump-linked golf business listed on Nasdaq.

Sources: Digi24.ro, Associated Press