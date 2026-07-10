200 of Putin’s troops ambushed – but not in Ukraine

The Kremlin is facing increasing pressure in the region.

For more than four years, the Russian army has been fighting in Ukraine, but Russia is not just present in Eastern Europe.

The Kremlin is also trying to get a foothold in Africa, but it’s safe to say that this is not a straightforward effort, as evidenced by what happened early Thursday morning in northern Mali.

According to Reuters, a massive Russian military convoy was carrying more than 200 fighters from Russia’s paramilitary Africa Corps alongside more than 100 local Malian soldiers.

Reuters cited three security sources, and a rebel group official confirmed that the forces suddenly came under intense fire as they were traveling toward the northern city of Anefis.

Helicopters and allies

Officials still do not know whether the local Al-Qaeda branch participated in the attack. However, a spokesperson for the Azawad Liberation Front quickly claimed responsibility for Thursday’s ambush.

The fighting quickly drew in regional powers. Three sources reported that neighboring Niger, a close ally of the Malian government, sent aircraft to provide vital air support during the battle.

So far, official responses have remained muted. Military representatives from both Mali and Niger did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the losses or the status of the operation.

This latest wave of violence follows a major rebel offensive in late April. That push forced Russian troops to pull back after they suffered heavy casualties on the ground.

Trapped in Mali

It was not an isolated incident. One security source noted that another military convoy heading north was hit by a similar attack earlier in the week.

The latest violence erupted after the Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front and an Al-Qaeda affiliate launched widespread attacks across the country on July 4. These rebel groups have destabilized the West African nation since 2012.

To avoid dangerous ground ambushes, the Africa Corps has tried to rely more heavily on aerial operations and drones. But the rebels have shown they can strike back in the skies as well.

A few days before the ambush, on July 5, 2026, Tuareg-led rebels reportedly shot down a Russian attack helicopter near Gao. The Azawad Liberation Front claimed the aircraft was destroyed and that the entire crew died, Reuters reported.

Neither Moscow nor the Malian authorities confirmed that the aircraft was lost. Even so, the country’s military government faces growing pressure as insurgent forces continue to choke off vital supply routes.