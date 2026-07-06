Christian communities in Lebanon asks to be “annexed” by Israel, Netanyahu claims

A leader of a Christian village in Lebanon has rejected the Israeli Prime Ministers claims.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked widespread anger on Sunday during an American television interview.

Speaking on Fox News, he claimed that some Christian communities in southern Lebanon want to join Israel.

“Christian villages in Lebanon, some of them have actually asked to be annexed to Israel because we protect them against Hezbollah, Hezbollah fanatics who want to kill them, and we do the same thing with Christians everywhere,” Netanyahu told the Fox News show The Sunday Briefing.

The Israeli leader did not name any specific towns. Currently, Israeli troops occupy large swathes of border territory following a massive ground invasion that began earlier this year.

Local leaders in Lebanon responded immediately. According to the Lebanese public broadcaster NNA, the mayor of the Christian village of Rmeish, Hanna al-Amil, completely rejected the prime minister’s statement, according to France 24 and Le Monde.

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Standing their ground

Amil noted that 15 Christian towns had already signed a joint statement rejecting the allegations and that even considering annexation was “absolutely out of the question.”

These border communities are determined to remain on their land. Local residents recently issued a statement emphasizing their “loyalty to their national identity” and their “attachment to their Lebanese flag.”

Life near the border remains dangerous. Even though a fragile ceasefire began on June 21, Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters still clash regularly.

Netanyahu also confirmed that Israeli troops will stay in southern Lebanon “as long as necessary.” Meanwhile, army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir visited troops near Beaufort Castle and promised decisive action.

Friction with Washington

The prime minister also used his interview to downplay recent tensions with US President Donald Trump. Just one day earlier, Trump told the news outlet Axios that the Israeli leader “knows who the boss is.”

Trump has publicly criticized Netanyahu in recent weeks, calling him ungrateful and even “crazy” over the escalation in Lebanon. But the Israeli prime minister dismissed the disagreement, saying that allies simply discuss their differences openly.

He said he expected to resolve the issues soon. A trip to Washington is already planned for the coming days.