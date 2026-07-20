Trump-named Florida airport showing all the wrong signs

Many signs at Florida’s newly renamed Donald J. Trump International Airport still display the former Palm Beach International branding as officials continue a phased rebranding process.

A Florida airport renamed in honor of President Donald Trump is still displaying much of its former branding, with officials saying the transition will take time as funding and infrastructure updates continue.

According to Daily Express, many physical signs at the airport continue to use its previous name despite the official renaming approved earlier this year.

Signs remain

The airport, located about five miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, was renamed Donald J. Trump International Airport after Palm Beach County commissioners approved the change in May.

According to Daily Express, citing The Guardian, digital displays and road signs have largely been updated, but many permanent signs, including those in baggage claim areas and at ticket counters, still display the airport’s former Palm Beach International (PBI) branding.

The airport’s official three-letter aviation code is scheduled to change from PBI to DJT on August 18.

Funding debate

According to Daily Express, citing The Guardian, the slower pace of replacing physical signage is partly linked to funding. Florida has allocated $2.75 million for the project, but officials estimate the full cost of the rebranding at about $5.5 million.

County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo told the Miami Herald: “We will be able to make the baseline, necessary changes to signage with the $2,750,000. But for the full extensive signage, we will be needing the other half of those funds from the state.”

The airport’s website states that “no local property tax dollars” will be used to operate Donald J. Trump International Airport, adding that the remaining costs will be covered through the Department of Airports’ operating budget and capital improvement program.

More updates planned

Joel Flores, a Palm Beach County commissioner who voted against the name change, said any additional funding should come from the state rather than local taxpayers.

Airport public information officer Rebeca Krogman said: “As with any facility of this size, it would not be practical to list every individual sign or area that has or has not yet been updated.”

“We have begun updating all digital touchpoints, including the airport’s website, social media platforms, and digital signage within the terminal. Temporary signage is also being deployed across the campus pending installation of permanent signage, including the large welcome sign on Turnage Boulevard.”

Sources: Daily Express, The Guardian, Miami Herald