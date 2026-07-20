Russian soldiers ambushed and killed over 4500 kilometers from Ukraine

Putin is not only struggling in Ukraine.

Putin is stuck in a war in Ukraine that is turning into a humiliating struggle for the Russian forces.

The war, which started when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has turned into a war of attrition, with estimates of more than 1.4 million Russian troops killed or injured.

Add to that a crippled economy, broken diplomatic ties with many countries, and growing domestic unrest because of the policies introduced by the Kremlin to try to curb raging inflation and the growing federal deficit.

Now Putin has suffered another blow, as a military convoy including Russian troops has been ambushed, with several troops killed or taken hostage.

The thing is, it happened more than 4,500 kilometers from Ukraine.

A deadly trap

Over the weekend, a joint force of al Qaeda-linked militants and Tuareg separatists struck a military convoy carrying pro-government troops and Russian fighters in the northern reaches of Mali.

According to a Reuters report, the fallout from the ambush was severe. A source close to the rebels claimed that more than 50 pro-government fighters died during the clash. Many others were taken hostage as the battlefield descended into chaos.

It is unclear how many of the casualties and hostages are Russian fighters, but according to the militants, dozens of Russian fighters were eliminated.

The fierce engagement took place in the Tabrichat area. This particular stretch of land sits along a vital route connecting the strategic town of Anefis to the northern city of Gao.

Rising desert violence

Official statements from the Malian military and the rebel groups confirmed the fierce weekend fighting. This alliance represents a growing problem for the country’s rulers. Back in April, these same groups united to launch major strikes, killing the defense minister and hitting the capital city’s airport.

This latest push forms part of a second wave of attacks designed to seize control of Anefis. The army held the town. Even so, the military responded to the ambush by launching heavy airstrikes that reportedly killed at least 20 insurgents.

Meanwhile, the rebels released graphic footage online. The clips appeared to show captured government soldiers surrendering with their hands behind their heads. In some unverified clips, fighters even opened fire on their captives.

Moscow’s messy involvement

The heavy casualties highlight the growing risks for foreign actors operating in the region. Among the dead were members of the Russian paramilitary Africa Corps, who have been working closely with local forces.

Russia has steadily expanded its footprint across the Sahel by trading weapons for influence. But this deployment has backfired, pulling foreign fighters deep into a brutal and unpredictable conflict.

This growing instability directly challenges the military leaders who took power in recent coups. They promised peace. Instead, the desert roads are only getting deadlier, bringing chaos rather than stability.