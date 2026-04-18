Concerns grow as trump’s actions spark ‘insanity’ debate

US commentator Simon Marks pointed to increasingly erratic behaviour.

Concern is growing among insiders in Washington over President Donald Trump’s recent behaviour.

Some officials now fear the situation has escalated beyond typical political controversy.

Reports suggest unease is spreading among those working closest to him.

The anxiety centres on questions about judgment and stability at the highest level.

Claims of ‘insanity’ fuel debate

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An expert has gone further, suggesting Trump is “insane,” according to insiders.

The claim reflects a widening discussion across political and media circles.

Observers say the tone of the debate has shifted sharply in recent days.

What was once fringe speculation is now being discussed more openly.

Erratic behaviour raises alarm

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US commentator Simon Marks pointed to increasingly erratic behaviour.

Writing for the iPaper, he said recent actions have intensified scrutiny.

The debate now focuses on whether the Commander-in-Chief is of sound mind.

This marks a significant escalation in how Trump’s conduct is being viewed.

Media scrutiny intensifies

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The New York Times has also weighed in on the situation.

One report noted Trump showing “signs of fatigue” and the “realities of aging in office”.

Coverage has become more direct in addressing concerns about his behaviour.

Media outlets appear less hesitant to explore sensitive questions.

‘Psychotic state’ claim shocks observers

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An opinion piece went further with a stark assessment.

“The Trump Administration is in a Psychotic State”.

The language reflects how sharply rhetoric around the presidency has shifted.

Such framing would have been considered extreme not long ago.

Debate: strategy or instability?

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Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker highlighted a key question.

He wrote that Trump’s “erratic behavior and extreme comments in recent days … have turbocharged the crazy-like-a-fox-or-just-plain-crazy debate”.

The line between calculated tactics and genuine instability remains blurred.

That uncertainty is driving much of the current concern.

A turning point moment

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Analysts point to a specific moment as a turning point.

An expletive-laden social media post raised eyebrows across Washington.

It came shortly before a chilling warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight”.

The combination of tone and message intensified fears dramatically.

Insiders speak out

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Jonathan Rauch of the Brookings Institution described a shift in conversation.

“There is a lot more talk of presidential insanity,” he says.

He suggested media outlets had previously held back from such discussions.

Now, that restraint appears to be fading.

Media hesitation fades

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Rauch argued mainstream media had become cautious in the past.

“They’ve become convinced that they’re part of the problem, that they have actually empowered him by insulting him to his face.”

But he believes the situation has reached a breaking point.

Coverage is now becoming more direct and unavoidable.

‘Impossible not to talk about it’

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The debate has reached a level that cannot be ignored.

“It reaches a point where it becomes impossible not to talk about it and I think maybe we’re at that point”.

This sentiment reflects a broader shift in political discourse.

Questions once avoided are now front and centre.

Controversial posts add fuel

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A now-deleted Truth Social post added further controversy.

It featured an AI-created image depicting Trump as Jesus.

Critics described the move as deeply inappropriate.

Even some supporters saw it as going too far.

Backlash from supporters

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Reaction from Trump’s own base was swift and critical.

One supporter wrote: “Not trying to sound like a lefty here but, I’m done with Trump. Him posting this confirms he is trying to create a cult.”

Another added: “Mr. President, I totally support your actions as PRESIDENT, but this post is TERRIBLE. You are totally disrespecting the Christian men and women who have supported you. For once, I am very sad to say you disappointed me.”

The backlash highlights cracks within his support.

A presidency under pressure

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Taken together, the incidents have intensified scrutiny of Trump’s leadership.

Questions about behaviour, messaging, and decision-making are growing louder.

Both insiders and observers are watching closely for what comes next.

The situation leaves the administration facing mounting pressure.