Trump warns Canada: ‘You’ll find out soon’

Trump signals new attack on Canada over smoke crossing the border.

Fresh tensions between Washington and Ottawa appear to be building again after President Donald Trump suggested he has already decided how to respond to Canada’s wildfire smoke—while refusing to reveal exactly what he has planned.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump signaled that another move against America’s northern neighbor is on the horizon after being asked whether he had settled on a “punishment” for Canada.

“I have, yeah. You’ll find out about it soon,” the president said, offering no further details.

Relations between the two countries have been strained for weeks after smoke from massive wildfires in Ontario drifted across the border, reducing air quality in parts of the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Canada bears responsibility for the recurring problem, accusing the country of failing to properly manage its forests. Last month, he described the smoke crossing into the United States as an invasion and imposed a 50 percent tariff on a range of Canadian imports, citing what he called Canada’s discriminatory treatment of American products.

In a Truth Social post, Trump argued that Canada had neglected basic forest management and debris removal despite knowing the consequences, adding that the pollution had already cost the United States billions of dollars. He also suggested those costs should ultimately be reflected in the tariffs Canada pays.

Canada pushed back

Ottawa did not let the accusations go unanswered.

Canadian officials withdrew an invitation for U.S. representatives to attend the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford criticized Trump’s approach.

“It’s unfortunate he took this avenue with his closest friend and ally,” Ford told CBS News.

Trump later said he had discussed the wildfire smoke directly with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney while attending the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey.

Canada highlights firefighting efforts

Carney has maintained that Canada is aggressively responding to what has become another devastating wildfire season.

Last month, he outlined the country’s response on X, explaining that more than 5,300 firefighters had been deployed nationwide while authorities relied on advanced data systems and thermal imaging technology to detect and contain new fires as quickly as possible.

Government figures show roughly 5.9 million acres have burned across Canada during this year’s wildfire season, underscoring the scale of the challenge as both countries continue to trade blame over the smoke drifting south.