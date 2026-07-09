Trump ridiculed over another geography blunder during Iran remarks

Trump’s geography gaffe goes viral as critics question latest mistake

Fresh criticism has landed on Donald Trump after another verbal mix-up involving a foreign country, adding to a growing list of geographical mistakes that have repeatedly sparked ridicule online and renewed questions about his public remarks.

Remarks made by the US president following military action involving Iran quickly attracted attention after he appeared to name the wrong nation while describing the attack.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said:

“We have 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They were shot at the aircraft carrier over a period of about one hour.”

Context made clear that Trump was referring to Iran, not Japan. Iranian forces had reportedly targeted a US aircraft carrier, yet the president mistakenly named Japan instead.

Reaction on social media was swift, with critics describing the latest error as further evidence of a pattern that has followed Trump throughout his presidency. Some commentators even renewed calls for the 25th Amendment, arguing that repeated public mistakes have become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Long history of location mix-ups

Latest comments are far from the first time Trump has confused places during public appearances.

Earlier this week, he also referred to Iran as Japan while discussing developments in the Middle East.

Another widely shared example came in January 2026, when Trump repeatedly confused Greenland with Iceland during remarks about the Arctic territory.

Addressing reporters at the time, he said:

“They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money.”

Greenland and Iceland are separate countries, despite their similar names, making the repeated mix-up a frequent target for political opponents and online commentators.

Latest remarks have once again fuelled criticism across social media, where some users labelled Trump the “dumbest President ever” while others questioned how often similar mistakes have occurred during public appearances.

Geographical errors have become a recurring source of controversy throughout Trump’s time in office, with each new incident quickly spreading online and generating fresh debate over his speeches and public statements.