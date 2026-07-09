Dagens.com
Homepage War NATO chief warns all young Russians: “Vladimir Putin is ready...

NATO chief warns all young Russians: “Vladimir Putin is ready to sacrifice you”

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
Follow dagens.com on Google
Mark Rutte Putin
Shutterstock

Rutte claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is perfectly willing to sacrifice tens of thousands

Others are reading now

Putin ally turns its back on desperate Russians with strict new border rule

Putin uses poor Russians as ‘lab rats’ in gruesome poison tests

High level diplomacy usually unfolds behind closed doors with carefully coded language.

But sometimes, a global leader decides to drop the traditional script entirely.

When that happens, the message is built to cut straight through enemy lines.

A direct warning

The man currently steering the Western military alliance just bypassed the usual diplomatic channels. Instead of addressing foreign ministers, he spoke straight to the ordinary citizens of an adversary state.

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte used a recent major event to deliver a blunt reality check. He wanted young men in Russia to hear his warning before signing up for military service.

According to the UNN news agency, Rutte used a joint press conference at a NATO summit to make his unprecedented appeal. He laid out the stark realities of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The military chief painted a grim picture of the survival rates for fresh recruits heading to the front lines. The machinery of war, he noted, requires a constant stream of new bodies.

The deadly math

Rutte claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is perfectly willing to sacrifice tens of thousands of his own soldiers every single month. He then delivered a chilling message to anyone considering a military paycheck.

“If today you are a young man in Russia and are thinking of joining the army, you could become one of those 30,000 who will die this or next month,” Rutte stated, according to the UNN report.

He did not soften his words regarding the Russian leadership. He made it clear that the lives of recruits hold little value to those giving the orders from Moscow.

“Your president, Vladimir Putin, is ready to sacrifice you. So think carefully before joining the military,” Rutte continued in his address.

Bypassing the Kremlin

This kind of direct public appeal marks a sharp departure from standard summit rhetoric. Western leaders usually focus their public statements on weapons deliveries, strategic goals, or political unity.

By speaking directly to Russian teenagers and young men, the NATO chief is attempting to pierce the veil of state sponsored media. He wants the grim mathematics of the battlefield to reach the very people destined to fight in it.

The ultimate goal is to make potential recruits pause before they sign a deadly contract. The alliance clearly hopes that hard truths might slow down the military machine from the inside.

Sources: UNN

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Ads by MGDK