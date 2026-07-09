Putin’s forces in shambles as Ukraine takes out a record number of artillery systems in just a month

Logistics Lockdown is progressing, the numbers suggest.

The Russian military experienced unprecedented damage to its heavy weaponry and supply vehicles throughout June 2026.

New data shows a massive spike in hardware losses compared to earlier months of the conflict.

Ukraine’s forces managed to take out 2,074 Russian artillery systems in June alone, according to figures from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This marks the highest monthly artillery loss for Moscow since the full-scale invasion began.

The previous month was similarly devastating for the invading forces. In May, Russian military units lost 1,993 artillery systems.

Targeting the lines

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this sudden surge in destruction stems directly from a coordinated military campaign called Logistic Lockdown.

The strategy focuses on expanding medium-range strike capabilities to systematically disrupt Russian supply networks. Troops are targeting ammunition depots, command posts, fuel routes, and transport equipment across a wide area. It is a calculated squeeze.

That is when the numbers truly exploded. A staggering 12,878 Russian military vehicles and fuel tankers were destroyed or damaged in June alone.

That figure represents a sharp increase from May. During that month, Russian vehicle losses reached 8,612.

Sky-high numbers

The relentless pressure also took a heavy toll on Russia’s specialized frontline equipment. In June alone, Ukrainian operations successfully struck 103 tanks and 197 armoured fighting vehicles.

Air defense systems also suffered heavy losses. The Ukrainian military reported striking 60 Russian air defense units over the course of the month—the highest monthly Russian loss total for air defense systems in two years.