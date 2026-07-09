Dagens.com
Homepage War Putin might prepare massive mobilization in two months, former general...

Putin might prepare massive mobilization in two months, former general warns

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
Follow dagens.com on Google
Putin, Russia, soldiers, conscripts
Alvago, miss.cabul / Shutterstock.com

The upcoming Russian elections could be a turning point, leading to a massive escalation in the war in Ukraine.

Others are reading now

NATO chief warns all young Russians: “Vladimir Putin is ready to sacrifice you”

Putin ally turns its back on desperate Russians with strict new border rule

Time is running out for a diplomatic breakthrough in Ukraine, according to the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Pavel warned that Ukraine has a mere two months to jump-start peace negotiations before Moscow raises the stakes.

The retired general explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin is waiting out domestic political cycles before taking drastic steps.

Pavel told the paper: “Russia will have parliamentary elections in September. President Putin will hardly declare mobilisation before then, but once the elections are over, the window will shrink.”

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

Keep up the pressure

A widespread military draft would likely spark deep anger among Russian citizens. Right now, everyday people are already feeling the pinch from the conflict, with Ukrainian drone strikes causing severe fuel shortages and long lines at petrol stations.

Domestic trust in Putin has fallen to 69 per cent, its lowest point since the 2022 invasion.

Pavel believes this growing domestic stress creates a perfect opportunity to force the Kremlin to the negotiating table, provided Western allies keep up the pressure.

Advocate of pressuring Putin

Pavel is a retired general and the former chair of the NATO Military Committee, and he has previously pushed for NATO to show Russia that provocations will not be tolerated.

In May, Pavel argued that it was time NATO “showed its teeth” after Russia had repeatedly tested the alliance’s resolve.

According to The Guardian, Pavel suggested a response decisive enough to show Moscow that it should not escalate its provocations.

Is Zelenskyy thinking the same thing?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in late June that he had authorised a special 40-day operation for the Security Service of Ukraine.

The target of the operation is to pressure Putin into ending the war.

The 40-day deadline falls in early August, roughly a month before the elections in Russia.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Ads by MGDK