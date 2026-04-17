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Trump says Iran war could end soon as uranium deal claims face scrutiny

Asger Risom Asger Risom
Trump says Iran war could end soon as uranium deal claims face scrutiny

Markets and diplomats are reacting to signs of possible progress in the Iran conflict, but key details remain unconfirmed as negotiations continue behind the scenes.

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Hopes for a possible diplomatic breakthrough in the Iran conflict rose Friday after President Donald Trump said the war could end “pretty soon,” claiming Tehran may be ready to give up enriched uranium and halt nuclear enrichment.

But despite the optimism from Washington, key parts of that supposed breakthrough remain unconfirmed, with Iran yet to publicly endorse Trump’s version of events.

Trump signals progress, but questions remain

Speaking as markets reacted to easing tensions, Trump said the war was going “swimmingly” and suggested a peace deal could be close.

According to reports, he claimed Iran had agreed to hand over its enriched uranium and stop pursuing nuclear enrichment as part of a broader settlement. A new round of talks is expected this weekend, with Pakistan reportedly playing a key role in relaying messages between Washington and Tehran.

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Still, there is no public confirmation from Iran that such a deal has been reached. Reports indicate Tehran has not backed the claims, raising doubts over how advanced the negotiations really are.

Markets react cautiously to peace hopes

Financial markets welcomed the prospect of de-escalation, though not with full conviction.

U.S. stock futures edged higher, while oil prices fell on expectations that tensions could ease and shipping routes might stabilize. However, global markets showed mixed reactions, suggesting investors remain cautious and are waiting for concrete developments.

Analysts note that markets are reluctant to fully price in political statements without independent confirmation.

Regional diplomacy gains momentum

The broader diplomatic picture has become more active in recent days.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has come into effect, while international discussions are underway on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and stabilizing energy flows.

Pakistan has also emerged as a key intermediary, reportedly facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran.

The key issue is credibility

For now, the central question is not whether a deal is possible—but whether one has actually been reached.

While diplomatic activity appears to be increasing, the lack of confirmation from Iran means Trump’s statements are being treated more as a signal of potential progress than evidence of a finalized agreement.

Sources: BBC, Al Jazeera, Associated Press, MarketWatch, Barron’s

This article is made and published by Asger Risom, who may have used AI in the preparation

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