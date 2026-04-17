$100 million Russian radar system hit by Ukraine in massive blow to Putin’s air defense

Ukraine’s forces have been busy the past week.

Ukrainian forces say they have carried out a series of targeted strikes against Russian military infrastructure in recent days. The operations focused on drone facilities and air defense systems across multiple regions.

Details remain limited, but officials describe the attacks as part of a broader campaign to weaken Russia’s battlefield capabilities.

Precision attacks continue

According to a statement released on Telegram on April 17 by Ukraine’s General Staff, one of the confirmed strikes hit a drone laboratory near Orlynske in the Donetsk region on April 9. The site was believed to support unmanned aerial operations.

In the days that followed, additional targets were struck inside Russian territory. On April 16, Ukrainian forces hit a Nebo-M radar station in Chernovets in the Belgorod region.

A day earlier, on April 15, another radar system identified as Podlyot was targeted near Novomaryivka in Russia’s Rostov region. Officials said the full scale of damage is still being evaluated.

Key systems targeted

The Nebo-M system is a mobile radar complex designed to detect both aircraft and ballistic threats at various altitudes. It can reportedly track up to 200 targets at distances reaching 600 kilometers and has an estimated cost of more than $100 million per unit.

The Podlyot radar, by contrast, is used to detect low-altitude aerial threats. It is built to operate in contested electronic environments and can track fast-moving targets across a wide coverage area.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces said such operations are ongoing and form part of efforts to reduce Russia’s military effectiveness during the war.

Separately, Ukrainian drone operators previously destroyed a Russian Tor-M1 air defense system in occupied Donetsk after it intercepted two incoming drones before being overwhelmed.

Sources: Ukraine General Staff statement, United24Media