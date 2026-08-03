“Grass is like human beings”: Trump stuns reporters with bizarre White House rant

Trump surprised reporters by abandoning the international agenda for an unusual monologue before the press conference ended abruptly.

Government press conferences normally follow a predictable rhythm. But even the most routine political meetings can take a sudden, unpredictable turn.

Donald Trump recently hosted the media at the White House for a standard political update. According to Express, the conversation started safely with heavy topics, such as the ongoing conflict in Iran and the war in Ukraine.

The serious tone disappeared completely when the focus shifted away from global affairs. Without warning, the prepared international agenda was abandoned. Instead, he launched into a highly unusual and rambling monologue about domestic life.

Focus on the lawns

The American leader began sharing his deep thoughts on the city’s green spaces and park maintenance. According to Express, he drew a rather surprising comparison while speaking directly to the assembled press.

He told the journalists: “Grass is like human beings. Grass is a life also. And we’re changing. We’re raking, cleaning and changing all of the parks. We don’t have people.”

His reflections on urban clean-up moved on to topics such as city security and public infrastructure. “We don’t have the tents anymore. We don’t have all the barbed wire up. We don’t have the wire up,” Trump added.

The staff takes control

The topic then shifted abruptly to public transportation at Dulles Airport. Express quoted him as complaining about the local transport system: “Within a few years, it will be rated the best airport in the country. So it’s going to be so efficient. Right now, it’s totally inefficient between the trams and the Star Wars thing that they go up.”

These rambling statements immediately alarmed both political observers online and the advisors in the room. Commentator David Pakman reviewed the footage on his daily show. He noted that the staff’s frantic reaction suggested that the president was struggling to maintain his focus.

The meeting ended abruptly, and senior advisors rushed to clear the room. Two staff members finally intervened and made it clear to the press that the session was over and that the room had to be evacuated immediately.

Trump’s distinctive speaking style

Trump’s leaps between widely different topics during speeches and press conferences are not a new phenomenon.

He has personally described his speaking style as “the weave,” where he deliberately weaves together stories, tangents, and various subjects before returning to the main message, according to AP News.

Critics argue that the style can appear disjointed and make his messages harder to follow, while Trump himself has highlighted it as an expression of a deliberate and effective form of communication.