Trump was ready for ceasefire over a week ago, but Netanyahu pushed to continue, Iran says

The military adviser also said that the war will continuye, until Iran is fully compensated.

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Fresh statements from senior Iranian officials suggest the conflict is far from resolved, despite claims that fighting could have ended earlier.

According to CNN, Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said in a televised address on Monday that military operations would continue until Tehran receives full compensation for wartime damage.

He also stated that Iran would not stop fighting unless “all economic sanctions are lifted, and legally binding international guarantees are obtained to prevent US interference in Iran.”

But according to Rezaei, the fighting could actually have ceased more than a week a go – however, one of the participants allegedly pushed for it to continue.

Blame and claims

CNN cites Rezaei for also claimed the conflict could have ended earlier, stating that “the war was effectively over” more than a week ago.

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According to him, the United States had been prepared to pursue a ceasefire, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chose to continue military action.

He further argued that by the fifteenth day of fighting, Washington had realized there was no clear path to victory.

The war began on February 28, meaning this Saturday will mark the four-week-anniversary, if the fighting is not ceased.

Trump postpones ultimatum

Over the weekend, Donald Trump threatened Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, or the US would attack Iran’s energy infrastructure and biggest power plants.

The deadline for the ultimatum was around midnight between Monday and Tuesday, GMT, but during Monday, Trump issued a new statement, postponing the deadline for five days.

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In a post on Truth Social, he cited “very good and productive conversations” between Washington and Tehran, although the Iranian leadership has since denied that there have been any talks at all.

Sources: CNN, Reuters, AP, BBC, Truth Social posts from Donald Trump