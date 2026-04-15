Trump’s ban ignored by his own officials as they test ‘dangerous’ AI

Donald Trump’s grip on his political base has long been one of his greatest strengths.

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But recent controversies and increasingly polarizing statements have sparked criticism from some corners of his own movement.

As debates grow louder, questions are emerging about how firmly that support still holds.

Quiet workarounds

According to reporting by Politico and Reuters cited by Hotnews, US federal agencies and congressional staff have quietly continued engaging with AI company Anthropic despite a ban imposed by President Donald Trump.

The Commerce Department’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation is reportedly testing the cybersecurity capabilities of Anthropic’s latest model, Mythos.

Officials and agencies involved have not publicly commented on the situation.

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Ongoing contact

At least three congressional committees have held or requested briefings with Anthropic in recent days.

The discussions have focused on the model’s ability to detect vulnerabilities and scan for cyber threats.

Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark said the company remains in talks with the Trump administration, even after the Pentagon ended a contract with the firm.

A powerful system

Anthropic recently unveiled Claude Mythos Preview, describing it as its most advanced model for coding and autonomous tasks.

The company has restricted access to a small group of organizations, including major tech firms and cybersecurity specialists.

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Unlike other AI tools, the model is not being released to the public.

Safety concerns

The decision to limit access is tied to concerns about the model’s potential risks.

“The consequences for public safety could be severe.”

Anthropic says the system could outperform most human experts in identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities.

Urgent attention

The model’s capabilities have already drawn attention at the highest levels.

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Leaders from the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury reportedly held urgent discussions with major banks following disclosures about Mythos.

While details of government involvement remain unclear, the situation highlights growing tensions between regulation and reliance on advanced AI technologies.

Sources: Politico, Reuters, Hotnews.