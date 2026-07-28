Trump’s crude humor met with silence at star-studded white house gala

Audience Refuses to Laugh at Trump’s Lewd Joke During Gala Speech.

Guests gathered for the long-delayed White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Friday night expecting an evening of speeches, political humor and tributes. Instead, one of President Donald Trump’s attempts at comedy was met with an unmistakably muted response.

The annual gala was finally held at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington after being postponed for months following a deadly shooting that forced organizers to abandon the original event.

Joke met with silence

During his address, Trump told a risqué joke about an elderly politician whose wife invited him upstairs for a romantic evening after he returned home. The punchline centered on the man’s inability to manage both the staircase and his marital obligations because of his age and physical condition.

Rather than drawing laughter, the joke was greeted with silence from the audience, says Newsner.

Trump then attempted to explain the punchline before turning his frustration toward the speechwriters responsible for the remarks.

“That was the only thing I thought was good in this whole damn stupid speech they wrote,” Trump told the audience.

Later in the evening, Trump introduced another unexpected moment by displaying a red cap bearing the slogan “Trump 2028.”

Although the U.S. Constitution effectively limits presidents to two elected terms, Trump has repeatedly joked about seeking another run for office beyond those limits. Friday night’s appearance of the cap echoed similar comments he has made to supporters in recent months.

Gala delayed after deadly shooting

Friday’s dinner carried added significance because of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding its postponement.

Organizers had originally planned to hold the event three months earlier at the Washington Hilton. Those plans were abandoned after an alleged gunman, identified as Cole Allen, reportedly opened fire before the gala began, prompting a major security response.

Reflecting on the incident, Trump praised the country’s resilience in his opening remarks.

“In America, we do not bow to political violence,” he said.

The president also revealed that the tragedy had dramatically changed the tone of the speech he had originally intended to deliver.

“I was all fired up. I was going to rip people apart, and I don’t know… something just changed,” Trump said.

Secret Service agent honored

Part of the evening focused on recognizing those affected by the April attack.

Secret Service agent Victor Gonzales received the White House Correspondents’ Association’s President’s Award for Exceptional Service after being wounded during the shooting.

According to organizers, Gonzales survived because his body armor stopped the bullet, allowing him to continue protecting those attending the event despite being struck during the attack.