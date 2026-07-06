Trump’s daughter reveals he watches himself on TV to celebrate US 250

A glowing television screen clearly displayed a Fox News broadcast

Holiday weekends often bring extended families together.

Capturing those special moments and sharing them online is a modern tradition.

But when casual snapshots come from a major political figure, they can accidentally expose deeply awkward details.

A family getaway

Tiffany Trump recently traveled to Mount Rushmore to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. She joined her father and siblings for the massive outdoor event.

The 32-year-old quickly shared her memories online. She posted a series of pictures for her social media followers. The Instagram update featured the group leaving a private plane and watching the evening fireworks.

One specific image immediately caught the attention of sharp-eyed viewers. The photo showed Tiffany posing on a sofa next to the 80-year-old president. Directly behind the pair, a glowing television screen clearly displayed a Fox News broadcast covering his recent political speech.

Behind the scenes

The television banner read, “Trump celebrates America’s 250th at Mount Rushmore.” According to the Daily Express, the picture strongly suggested the leader was simply watching himself on TV.

Despite the awkward background detail, supporters flooded the comments with positive messages. Fans praised the holiday outfits and shared patriotic greetings. “The best first family! Happy 4th!” one enthusiastic user wrote online.

This mountain trip was not their only public outing of the week. Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos also attended the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair. They met up with Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Bettina Anderson to support the festival.

A troubled festival

Bettina Anderson shared a group photo from the fairground, which Tiffany later reposted. Viewers quickly noticed that the surrounding arena looked incredibly empty. Only a few scattered attendees appeared in the background.

Speculation is now swirling that the family visit was a calculated move. Critics believe the siblings were attempting damage control because the national fair is struggling to attract visitors.

Since opening on June 24, the event has faced a series of problems. Organizers dealt with a broken Ferris wheel and bare pavilions. Some states completely refused to participate.

Weathering the storm

Low attendance remains a massive hurdle. Fox News reportedly utilized specific camera angles during their live coverage to make the venue look far more crowded than it actually was.

Severe weather also ruined several scheduled activities. Heavy rain forced the cancellation of a Vanilla Ice concert. Shortly after the siblings arrived, dangerous heat levels forced officials to shut down the entire event.

Sources: Daily Express, Instagram, Fox News