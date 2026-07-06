“Restaining order needed”: Trump escalates dispute with Italy’s Prime Minister

He has previously claimed that she “begged him to take a photo together”.

United States President Donald Trump has reignited his public dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On Sunday evening, the president shared a photograph on Truth Social showing the two leaders together, adding a sharp caption that read, “Restraining order needed.”

The online insult landed just hours before both politicians were due to travel to Ankara for a high-profile NATO summit. It marks a significant decline in relations between Washington and Rome, which have steadily grown colder over the last few months.

Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera reported that the government in Rome does not plan to react to the provocation. Instead, the prime minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spent the night agreeing on a quiet strategy. They will simply ignore it.

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Screenshot 6/7 2026, @realDonaldTrump / Truth Social

Begging for photos

While the official response remains quiet, other domestic politicians quickly rushed to defend their leader.

Opposition figure Carlo Calenda voiced his anger on X, writing that, “Trump is a despicable two-bit bully. Full solidarity with the prime minister.”

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The bad blood between the two administrations initially erupted back in June. Trump said in an interview that Meloni had “begged him to take a photo together” during the G7 and that he had agreed only “out of pity.”

The Italian prime minister responded by describing the claims as “totally invented” and reiterating that “neither I nor Italy beg.” This bitter public fallout quickly led Tajani to cancel a scheduled diplomatic trip to the United States.

Cracks in the alliance

The personal spat comes alongside broader American criticism directed toward the entire Western military alliance. Just days ago, Trump complained that it was “ridiculous” for the United States to continue its “one-way” relationship with NATO.

“They have not stood by us!!!” Trump posted online, arguing that Washington’s relationship with the group “is not reciprocal.” He backed his argument by sharing a chart of military spending totals.

Tensions over Middle East policies and defense budgets continue to create deep rifts ahead of the Ankara summit. Observers expect a chilly atmosphere as the allied leaders gather to discuss global security.