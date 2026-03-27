UK Clears Special Forces to Target Russian Oil Fleet

A policy change in London could open the door to direct action against vessels linked to Moscow.

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The move signals a tougher stance as geopolitical tensions reshape energy markets, reports The Express.

Commandos authorised

The UK government has cleared its Special Boat Service to act against ships tied to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, according to The Express.

The decision follows months of legal restrictions that had prevented military intervention, limiting British forces largely to surveillance roles in nearby waters.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated the shift reflects growing security concerns and the need to counter Russia’s financial gains.

“We are living in an increasingly volatile and dangerous world, facing threats from different fronts every day,” he said.

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Oil and war

Starmer linked the decision to rising oil prices driven by tensions in the Middle East, arguing that Moscow stands to benefit.

“Putin is rubbing his hands at the war in the Middle East because he thinks higher oil prices will let him line his pockets.”

“That’s why we’re going after his shadow fleet even harder, not just keeping Britain safe but starving Putin’s war machine of the dirty profits that fund his barbaric campaign.”

The shadow fleet, often used to move oil outside sanctions frameworks, has become a key source of revenue for Russia.

Catching up

The policy shift comes as other European nations have already taken more assertive steps.

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According to The Express, countries including Finland, Sweden and Estonia have carried out operations targeting similar vessels, while the UK had held back amid legal debates.

The contrast became more apparent earlier this year when US forces led an operation involving a tanker in the North Sea, with Britain playing a limited role.

The UK is expected to formally present the updated approach at a Joint Expeditionary Force meeting in Helsinki.

Sources: The Express