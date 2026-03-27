Russian commanders sell weapons on the black market, leaving soldiers with Soviet-era rifles, partisan group reports

According to the group, the commanders are selling the most-up-to-date rifles of the Russian army.

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Claims from a Ukrainian-linked partisan movement are raising fresh questions about equipment shortages among Russian troops.

According to the movement, the situation is affecting the quality of weapons issued to soldiers actively engaged in fighting.

Suspected trafficking network

The partisan group Atesh said its operatives embedded within Russia’s 127th Motorized Rifle Division identified what it described as a “persistent scheme” involving the removal of weapons from official stockpiles.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the group claimed: “Russian armed forces are trafficking weapons in the Zaporozhye sector.”

The group also released a statement on X, which did not contain the full explanation of the scheme though. Article continues below.

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Atesh alleges that officers and depot staff falsify records, marking weapons as destroyed or missing before passing them to intermediaries who move them into illicit markets.

Modern arms missing

In the Telegram post, which you can find on Atesh’s Telegram channel, the group says newer rifles, including AK-12 and AK-102 models, are among the weapons allegedly diverted. These firearms are considered some of the most up-to-date in Russian service.

Meanwhile, troops on the front line are reportedly issued older AK-74 rifles dating back decades, creating what the group describes as a dangerous imbalance in equipment quality.

“These weapons often jam or misfire during combat. This directly reduces the combat effectiveness of units and leads to additional casualties,” Atesh stated.

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Growing frustration

According to Atesh, ordinary soldiers are aware of the alleged practices and increasingly resentful of the situation.

The group claims that financial gain is driving the scheme, with commanders benefiting while troops face heightened risks in combat conditions.

“While commanders make money selling modern weapons, they are sent into battle with weapons that can malfunction at any moment,” the post reads.

The claims have not been independently verified, but Atesh is known for having contacts deep within the Russian armed forces as well as partisan groups conducting sabotage on Russian territory.

Sources: Atesh Telegram statements