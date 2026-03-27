Russian soldiers surrendered to Ukraine’s drone forces without a single shot being fired

They were reportedly trying to advance through a gas pipeline.

Others are reading now

Ukrainian forces reported a drone-led operation that ended with enemy troops surrendering in the northeast.

Details released by a frontline brigade point to a coordinated use of surveillance and strike drones to halt an advancing unit.

Drone-led capture

According to a March 26 statement from Ukraine’s 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Magura”, four Russian infantry soldiers were captured during an operation in the Sumy region.

The brigade said the group had moved roughly 26 kilometers through a gas pipeline before attempting to advance across open ground and wooded terrain toward Ukrainian positions on the North-Slobozhanskyi axis.

Drone operators detected the movement and engaged the soldiers before they could reach their objective, the unit reported.

Also read

Pressure and surrender

The brigade stated that reconnaissance and strike UAVs, including heavy bomber-type drones, were deployed against the advancing troops.

Operators also released smoke to push the soldiers out of cover while reducing risks for Ukrainian personnel.

“Our fighters had the task of securing the forest belt to prevent the enemy from reaching the settlement we are defending,” one servicemember said.

Under sustained drone pressure, four Russian soldiers emerged and surrendered with raised hands. They were taken into custody and added to Ukraine’s exchange pool.

Broader pattern

The brigade said one detainee cited financial pressures, including unpaid alimony, as a reason for joining the military, while others had reportedly enlisted after prison sentences.

Also read

In a separate case cited by Ukrainian defense firm DevDroid, a robotic ground platform operated by the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade forced three Russian soldiers to surrender in the Lyman direction.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has previously said that more than 100 Russian troops surrendered during winter 2026 following encounters with Ukrainian drone units.

Sources: 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, DevDroid, statements by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, United24Media